The most recent commit for Kansas State came from West Des Moines, Iowa, athlete Jayden Williams of Valley High School. Williams turned in a strong junior season that resulted in a few different offers, and - so far - one from a Power Five program in K-State.

West Des Moines, Iowa, athlete Jayden Williams is committed to Kansas State.

Williams didn’t wait long to pounce on that P5 offer, either. The scholarship was extended on Jan. 18; he visited Manhattan on Jan. 28 and committed to the Wildcats on Jan. 31. Everything was wrapped up in a span of two weeks. A conclusion could be drawn, certainly, that the visit was an overwhelming factor in his choice. Williams would agree. “It was amazing,” he said. “It was only me there. I was the only one visiting at the time, and I experienced everything that was there. It was all just very awesome.” Another unique part of Williams' trip was the face there were zero coaches on campus. They were all on the road, recruiting. His clearly productive visit was conducted by Taylor Braet and likely staffers such as Stanton Weber, Drew Liddle and Taylor Godinet. Much of the credit was given to Braet, via Williams. “I was with the Director of Recruiting, Taylor Braet,” he revealed. “He had the visit mapped out. He hooked it up.”

Braet, Mike McCoy and players Malik Knowles and C.J. Price showed Williams around campus and gave him the highlights of the football facilities. “When I first got there, coach Braet had us jump in his purple jeep and showed us around the campus,” Williams shared. “He showed us inside the apartments that I would live in. We took some pictures. They showed us the locker room. It was pretty cool. The lockers were all lit up with purple light. “Walking through the tunnel was awesome," he continued. "Being on the field was pretty cool. They gave me a tour around the whole complex. I got to talk to some of the players, personally. I got to watch them lift. It felt like home right away. It was all pretty awesome.”