Kansas State followed up a busy weekend littered with official visits by adding a transfer onto next year’s roster. On Monday, Austin Peay transfer Travis Bates committed to Kansas State after visiting over the weekend.

Bates is K-State’s second transfer to join since the transfer portal opened on Dec. 4. Earlier, North Dakota offensive tackle Easton Kilty spurned other Big 12 teams to join the Wildcats for next season.

Bates fills an immediate need for Kansas State along the defensive line. The Wildcats are relatively thin along at defensive end following the departure of Nate Matlack and the expected departure of Khalid Duke, who appears to enter the NFL Draft. The defensive line saw a major boost with the return of Brendan Mott, but the Wildcats still needed depth.

Bates will have three years of eligibility beginning next season after redshirting as a true freshman in 2022. Last season, Bates earned All-Freshman honors from Phil Steele after totaling five tackles for loss and three sacks per game.