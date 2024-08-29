Avery Johnson ready for first home start, new era
When true sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson walks out of the tunnel at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, it will be a dream realized. Saturday will mark the first time Johnson is announced ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news