As the Early Signing Period nears, Kansas State isn’t adding high school prospects to their roster. Instead, it’s the transfer portal that is seeing the action. A day after adding defensive end Travis Bates, Ball State defensive back Jordan Riley announced his intentions to transfer to Kansas State.

Advertisement

A multi-year starter for Ball State, Riley transfers to Kansas State after starting all 12 games for the Cardinals, playing 699 snaps over the season. Riley totaled 61 total tackles, including three for a loss, eight pass deflections, and a recovered fumble. Heading into the season, Riley's expectations were high, earning All-MAC Preseason honors for a strong 2022 campaign that featured a career-high in tackles (97), sacks (1), and pass deflections (12). Riley started all 12 games that season and played 945 total snaps. He posted a 65.6 grade on Pro Football Focus.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION OVER AT THE CAT CAVE FORUM

Riley will arrive in Manhattan with just one year of eligibility remaining, but that one season will be a welcomed addition to the Wildcats. The transfer portal has decimated the Wildcats' defensive backfield, seeing the departures of cornerbacks Jordan Wright and Will Lee III and safety Kobe Savage. Riley will go a long way in helping to replace the hole left by Savage, who played the most snaps for Kansas State last season. It will be difficult to replace Savage's production, but it's a welcomed start in that process.