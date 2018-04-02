Kansas State guard Barry Brown announced Monday that he will declare for the NBA Draft but will not hire an agent. He took to Twitter with his announcement.

Brown was the heart and soul for the K-State squad this year, his signature moment the game-winning layup against Kentucky that clinched a berth in the Elite Eight, where the Wildcats ultimately fell to Loyola Chicago.

Brown was an All-Big 12 second-team selection this season, starting all 37 games for the Wildcats while averaging 16 points, three assists and three rebounds per game.

While Brown has surfaced in some mock NBA drafts this year, the allure of returning to Manhattan for what could be a special senior season alongside Dean Wade and Kam Stokes might be too much to ignore - hence his failure to formally sign with an agent and end his college eligibility.

Brown has until June 17 to withdraw his name. Until then, he can work out for interested teams and solicit feedback on his game.



