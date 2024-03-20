Kansas State traveled down to Wichita to take on Wichita State in a one-game series on the road. Kansas State, who was on a five-game-winning streak up to that point, had been on a roll on both sides of the ball. Wichita State came out looking like they were going to end that yesterday. Nonetheless, the Bat Cats fought their way back, got a hard-earned win, 8-6, and moved to 14-6.

PITCHING STRUGGLES

Andrew Evans got the start on the mound for the Wildcats. The true sophomore had a hot start to the season but got off to a bit of a rough start against the Shockers. Evans gave up a couple of quick runs to start the game and give Wichita a 2-0 lead after the first inning. Adam Arthur then came in to relieve Evans but ultimately gave up two runs on a double to left field.

BATS GO HOT

Nick English hit a single to left field that would drive in a run to cut the lead to three. Kansas State pitched well with a series of relievers throughout the remainder of the game, and the bats also got hot in the sixth inning. English hit another single down the left-field line that would score a run. The Cats took the lead on a David Bishop ground ball later in the sixth inning on a hard-hit ground ball. Later in the inning, Chuck Ingram hit a double to extend the lead to 7-4.

GAME MVP

Nick English 3-for-5, 3 RBIs, 1 run English was huge for the Wildcats, as he kickstarted the game early and the six-run sixth-inning. English has been solid all season, but this run is encouraging for his production.