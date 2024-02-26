In their home opener of the season, the Kansas State Wildcats faced off against the Holy Cross Crusaders at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan. The three-game series proved to be an exciting and intense matchup, showcasing the strengths and weaknesses of both teams. Kansas State won the series 2-1 and advanced to 4-3 on the season.

GAME 1: KANSAS STATE 17, HOLY CROSS 11

-Holy Cross set the tone early, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. Undeterred, the Wildcats responded with determination, with Kaelen Culpepper and Brady Day contributing crucial ground ball RBIs. -The third inning became a turning point for Kansas State, exploding with a five-run rally, including a three-run homer from Lobliner. -The game turned into an offensive showcase, with both teams relentlessly exchanging blows and amassing a combined total of 27 hits. Kansas State took control in the bottom of the sixth, establishing an 11-10 lead and securing seven more runs in the final three innings, ultimately clinching the win.



GAME 2: HOLY CROSS 13, KANSAS STATE 10

-Holy Cross once again came out swinging, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning. Despite a powerful response from Kansas State, highlighted by Culpepper's impactful home run, Holy Cross maintained their lead throughout the game. -The Wildcats showed resilience by tying the game late, forcing extra innings. Unfortunately, a decisive three-run home run in the 10th inning sealed the victory for Holy Cross. Lobiner managed to contribute an RBI for the Wildcats, giving them a chance, but the team fell short of getting the crucial runs across the plate. -The second game underscored concerns for Kansas State regarding pitching and defense, prompting a reflection on areas of improvement moving forward in the season.



GAME 3: KANSAS STATE 5, HOLY CROSS 4

Game three got off to a bit of a slower start as both teams only put one run across the plate in the first two innings. Kansas State got their run off a Lobliner ground ball that snuck through the middle of the infield. The Bat Cats then exploded for three runs in the bottom of the third and jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead after four innings of play. Holy Cross would then hold the Cats scoreless with some good pitching and defense the rest of the game and tack on three runs of their own, getting a run in the 6th, 7th, and 8th innings. Kansas State would then hold the comeback effort of Holy Cross in the 9th and escape with a 5-4 win and win the series.

SERIES MVP

DH Jayden Lobliner Series Stats: 6-14, 2 home runs, 8 RBIs Lobliner was, without a doubt, the series MVP for the Cats. He hit .428 in the series and batted in 8 runs for Bat Cats. While he doesn't affect the defensive side of the ball, he was bringing in all sorts of offense. Finding gaps and putting balls over the fence was the difference-maker. Hopefully, he can keep up the strong play and continue it throughout the season.