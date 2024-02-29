Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang met with the media today before their game against Cincinnati over the weekend. With the Wildcats sitting on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament, their remaining three games have become incredibly important. They likely won't have to win out to make the tournament, but they will have to string together some wins. Here are the notable quotes from Jerome Tang's press conference. The video of the said presser is also attached.

ON THE NCAA TOURNAMENT BUBBLE

"Greater belief continues to grow. But it's still one game at a time. It's the next one up, and it doesn't get any easier."

ON THE ELEMENTS FROM THE LOSING STREAK AND CURRENT WINNING STREAK

"We made shots. As they get pulled down, it's a make-or-miss game, and guys made shots."

ON WEST VIRGINIA'S COMEBACK

"They made shots. We didn't really guard them well in the first half. Going back and looking at the film, they just missed shots. And then, in the second half, RaeQuan Battle and Kerr Kriisa made shots. ... When Battle got hot, it didn't matter what we did."



ON DORIAN FINISTER'S PLAYING TIME

"We're just trying to win games. We're going to put the dudes on the floor that we think can help us win and give us the best chance to win that night. Everybody on the team has to keep improving, it doesn't matter if they're playing minutes or not playing minutes."

ON PLAYING CINCINNATI, WHO IS ALSO ON THE BUBBLE

"We're in the same boat that they are in, and they have the advantage because they are at home. So, we have to be more desperate than they are. This is the biggest game of the year, and it's just not because it's the next one. ... We might as well call this an NCAA Tournament. I think whoever wins this game is going to go to the tournament."

ON DAI DAI AMES' GROWTH

"He's learning. He can't just get the ball and go, and then when he gets there, figure it out. He's learning to have a plan on his drives. He's learning just to move the ball sometimes, something doesn't always have to happen when he touches it. He's grown up in that area, and he's understanding scouting reports better. This is some valuable experience that he's gained, and it's going to help him continue on."

FULL PRESSER