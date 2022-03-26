Basketball Roster & Recruiting Center

Special note: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, any redshirt (RS) sophomore or older on the team still has an extra (fifth) year of eligibility at their disposal.

For example, Markquis Nowell is entering his fourth year of college basketball and is noted as a "senior". If he chooses to do so, he could use his extra year of eligibility and be considered a "fifth year senior" in the 2023-2024 season.

No Wildcats currently on the roster are entering as a fifth year senior.