Basketball Roster & Recruiting Center
|POS.
|Fr.
|So.
|Jr.
|Sr.
|TOTAL
|
PG
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
SG/SF
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
PF
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
C
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
11/13
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
11
Special note: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, any redshirt (RS) sophomore or older on the team still has an extra (fifth) year of eligibility at their disposal.
For example, Markquis Nowell is entering his fourth year of college basketball and is noted as a "senior". If he chooses to do so, he could use his extra year of eligibility and be considered a "fifth year senior" in the 2023-2024 season.
No Wildcats currently on the roster are entering as a fifth year senior.
POINT GUARDS (2 on scholarship)
SR - Markquis Nowell
JR - Nijel Pack
SO -
FR -
Newcomers (0):
Recruiting Outlook: Nowell could be a year away from leaving and Pack's NBA aspirations have to be considered for the future. Kansas State will have to account for that looming attrition.
It will be tough to land Florida four-star guard Skyy Clark, but he makes a ton of sense. A point guard who is athletic enough to play the '2' or '3' gives them the versatility Jerome Tang covets. Bradley transfer Terry Roberts is a target that also falls into that category.
PROJECTED NEED: 1
