Basketball Roster & Recruiting Center (4.15.21)
Kansas State Basketball Scholarship Chart
|POS.
|Fr.
|So.
|Jr.
|Sr.
|TOTAL
|
PG
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
SG
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0 (1)
|
2
|
SF
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
PF
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
C
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
13/13
|
2
|
5
|
4
|
2 (1)
|
14
POINT GUARDS (2 on scholarship)
SR - Markquis Nowell
JR -
SO - Nijel Pack
FR -
Newcomers (1): Markquis Nowell
Offered PGs
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news