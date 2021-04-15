 Kansas State Wildcats Basketball recruiting Bruce Weber Shane Southwell Lowery Nijel Pack Davion Bradford Selton Miguel
Basketball Roster & Recruiting Center (4.15.21)

Kansas State Basketball Scholarship Chart
POS. Fr. So. Jr. Sr. TOTAL

PG

0

1

0

1

2

SG

0

1

0

0 (1)

2

SF

1

1

0

1

3

PF

1

1

3

0

5

C

0

1

1

0

2

13/13

2

5

4

2 (1)

14
Kansas State freshman point guard Nijel Pack
Kansas State freshman point guard Nijel Pack (Kansas State Athletics)

POINT GUARDS (2 on scholarship)

SR - Markquis Nowell

JR -

SO - Nijel Pack

FR -

Newcomers (1): Markquis Nowell

Offered PGs

{{ article.author_name }}