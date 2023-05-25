K-State picked up a much-needed win to reinforce their NCAA Tournament resume on Thursday, when they defeated No. 20 Texas and the one seed in the Big 12 Tournament, 6-0.

K-State was forced into the elimination side of the bracket after day one, when TCU rocked the Wildcats for 16 runs in a 13-run loss to the Horned Frogs. K-State, as the No. 5 seed, joined No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Oklahoma State and No. 3 West Virginia as top five seeds to lose in the opening round.

The Wildcats turned to Ty Ruhl for the start, who went five innings of one-hit ball. Ruhl's five innings tied his season-high for innings pitched, the previous occurrence was in the season-opening series at Stephen F. Austin.

Offensively, K-State failed to strike on Wednesday in the 1st inning against TCU, but the execution came through on Thursday. In the first inning, Dom Hughes singled to score lead-off hitter Brendan Jones.

K-State blew the game open in the 7th inning when they loaded the bases before an out was recorded and used timely hitting, plus some walks from the Texas pitching staff to throw up five more runs. The Longhorns used four different pitchers in the inning.

All-American candidate Ty Neighbors closed out the final four innings for K-State for his 11th save of the season while throwing 71 pitches.

By way of TCU's win over Kansas on Thursday afternoon, the Wildcats are set to face Kansas for a fourth time this season in an elimination game at 3:00 PM on Friday. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

K-State swept Kansas in the regular season, outscoring the Jayhawks 32-23.

With a win, K-State would advance to the semifinals to face TCU again, where the Wildcats would need to win twice over TCU to make the Big 12 Championship game. If the Wildcats advance to the semifinals, it would be the third straight season they reached the semis of the Big 12 Tournament.

Entering the week, D1Baseball had K-State in the field of 64 for the NCAA Tournament and their win over Texas likely locked up their spot. It would be the Wildcats' first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.