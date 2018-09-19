A popular feature on WVSports.com, we Go Behind Enemy Lines by catching up with K-StateOnline.com Managing Editor Matt Hall for an on-the-ground look at West Virginia's opening Big 12 Conference opponent Kansas State and some of the developments within the Wildcats football program ahead of the match up.

1. Kansas State has played both quarterbacks this season so how do you see things shaking out there? Will it be a committee or has Thompson won the job? If it’s one what are his strengths or if you think both are involved where have they improved and does the offense change depending on who’s in there?

I think Thompson has, for the most part, won the job. If he really struggles against the Mountaineer defense it wouldn’t be a shock at all to see Alex Delton, but I don’t think the hook will be quick. I think he’s earned the right in the eyes of the staff to be the starter and is going to have a real opportunity to hang on to the job.