Bequeaith's thoughts on committing to Kansas State

Is that momentum? Kansas State strikes again on the recruiting trail, this time landing an offensive lineman that grew up in Overland Park but is now in Grapevine, Texas. Offensive lineman Drake Bequeath has committed to Chris Klieman and the Wildcats.

He’s the third commit of the month for K-State, adding to tight end Brayden Loftin and linebacker Tobi Osunsanmi.

Bequeaith was offered recently, after performing in front of the staff on two different occasions. He has the ability to play both on the interior or at tackle.

“I was at camp on the 20th,” Bequeath confirmed to KSO. “After being on the campus and meeting with the coaches, it was amazing. Especially with my brother getting offered a PWO (preferred walk-on opportunity).”

The scholarship offer actually came about three days after he camped in Manhattan, which is similar to the offer timeframe for Blue Valley Northwest quarterback Mikey Pauley.