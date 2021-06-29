Bequeaith's thoughts on committing to Kansas State
Is that momentum? Kansas State strikes again on the recruiting trail, this time landing an offensive lineman that grew up in Overland Park but is now in Grapevine, Texas. Offensive lineman Drake Bequeath has committed to Chris Klieman and the Wildcats.
He’s the third commit of the month for K-State, adding to tight end Brayden Loftin and linebacker Tobi Osunsanmi.
Bequeaith was offered recently, after performing in front of the staff on two different occasions. He has the ability to play both on the interior or at tackle.
“I was at camp on the 20th,” Bequeath confirmed to KSO. “After being on the campus and meeting with the coaches, it was amazing. Especially with my brother getting offered a PWO (preferred walk-on opportunity).”
The scholarship offer actually came about three days after he camped in Manhattan, which is similar to the offer timeframe for Blue Valley Northwest quarterback Mikey Pauley.
And he wasted no time in joining the Kansas State class, obviously. Soon after the offer was extended to him, he told KSO that he wanted to make his decision soon, just so he could begin to re-focus only his high school team and senior season.
He laid out why he knew so quickly that it is where he wants to be.
“Their facilities and the stadium are laid out very well,” Bequeaith explained. “It’s all state-of-the-art. The coaches and players were amazing at the camp. I really like the program’s values and atmosphere. I was born in Overland Park, lived there for 12 years, so the location is much like home and offers unique opportunities. My brother can come with me as a preferred walk-on.”
The coaching staff for the Wildcats may not have to wait too much longer to see him. They’re working on visit dates, already, and he will definitely make it to Manhattan for a game in the Fall. But Bequeaith may also find time in July to see more of the campus and grow the relationship.
KSO will have more coverage on Bequeaith throughout the next few days, including the impact of his decision and a thorough evaluation of his game.
Stay tuned to K-State Online, as we are expecting perhaps at least one more commitment this weekend, and possibly more.