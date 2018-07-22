Berry impresses during summer, plans to visit K-State this fall
Earlier this summer we wrote about Lawrence (Free State) athlete Malik Berry, somebody who's name doesn't yet create as much buzz as the likes of high school teammate Turner Corcoran or fellow Kans...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news