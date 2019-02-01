Lawrence Free State ATH Malik Berry is one of many high-quality prospects from the state of Kansas for the Class of 2020, along the lines of Turner Corcoran, Ky Thomas, Daniel Jackson and others. And all of those players, now including Berry, have an offer from Kansas State. Berry, who recently left K-State's Junior Day without an offer, got the call from K-State head coach Chris Klieman with the good news on Friday.

"Coach Klieman was very straight, to the point, and said that he had multiple ideas at what position I could play," Berry said. "So, he offered me as an athlete." When we last spoke with Berry he spoke about potentially playing a hybrid nickel/linebacker type player, but, as Klieman told him, he's certainly somebody with the potential and versatility to perhaps help out at multiple spots. Berry, of course, is a teammate of Corcoran at Free State, the same high school program to produce Class of 2019 signees Keenan Garber and Jax Dineen.



BEYOND blessed to receive my very first offer from THE University of Kansas State!🔥😈@spedbraet @CoachKli pic.twitter.com/VFDPk5oVB7 — malik berry (@Malikberryy_) February 1, 2019