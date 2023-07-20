On Thursday afternoon the Big 12 announced the opponents for the upcoming 2023-2024 season for each member school.

The format will see a home and home schedule with five schools, and then four schools will only be home games and four will only be road games.

For the Wildcats, they will have a permanent home and home opponent in Kansas, meaning every year the Wildcats and Jayhawks will see each other twice. In 2023-2024 the other four schools that K-State will see twice in the regular season are BYU, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

The other four schools on K-State's home schedule will be Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma and TCU.

K-State's four road-only opponents will be Cincinnati, Houston, Texas and Texas Tech.

The conference schedule remains at 18 games and the dates, times and TV designations will come out at a later date, typically in late September.

HOME GAMES:

Kansas

BYU

Iowa State

Oklahoma State

West Virginia

Baylor

UCF

Oklahoma

TCU

ROAD GAMES:

Kansas

BYU

Iowa State

West Virginia

Oklahoma State

Cincinnati

Houston

Texas

Texas Tech