Big 12 announces 2023-2024 men's basketball opponents
On Thursday afternoon the Big 12 announced the opponents for the upcoming 2023-2024 season for each member school.
The format will see a home and home schedule with five schools, and then four schools will only be home games and four will only be road games.
For the Wildcats, they will have a permanent home and home opponent in Kansas, meaning every year the Wildcats and Jayhawks will see each other twice. In 2023-2024 the other four schools that K-State will see twice in the regular season are BYU, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.
The other four schools on K-State's home schedule will be Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma and TCU.
K-State's four road-only opponents will be Cincinnati, Houston, Texas and Texas Tech.
The conference schedule remains at 18 games and the dates, times and TV designations will come out at a later date, typically in late September.
HOME GAMES:
Kansas
BYU
Iowa State
Oklahoma State
West Virginia
Baylor
UCF
Oklahoma
TCU
ROAD GAMES:
Kansas
BYU
Iowa State
West Virginia
Oklahoma State
Cincinnati
Houston
Texas
Texas Tech