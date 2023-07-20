News More News
Big 12 announces 2023-2024 men's basketball opponents

Mason Voth
Managing Editor
@TheRealMasonV
Covering Kansas State since 2017 and a background in radio, Mason joined the Rivals network in 2022 as Managing Editor of EMAW Online. He is also a 2020 K-State Alum.

On Thursday afternoon the Big 12 announced the opponents for the upcoming 2023-2024 season for each member school.

The format will see a home and home schedule with five schools, and then four schools will only be home games and four will only be road games.

For the Wildcats, they will have a permanent home and home opponent in Kansas, meaning every year the Wildcats and Jayhawks will see each other twice. In 2023-2024 the other four schools that K-State will see twice in the regular season are BYU, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

The other four schools on K-State's home schedule will be Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma and TCU.

K-State's four road-only opponents will be Cincinnati, Houston, Texas and Texas Tech.

The conference schedule remains at 18 games and the dates, times and TV designations will come out at a later date, typically in late September.

HOME GAMES:

Kansas
BYU
Iowa State
Oklahoma State
West Virginia
Baylor
UCF
Oklahoma
TCU

ROAD GAMES:

Kansas
BYU
Iowa State
West Virginia
Oklahoma State
Cincinnati
Houston
Texas
Texas Tech

