Last week the Big 12 Conference released the conference opponents that each team would face in 2023-2024. 18 games remain, but with 14 members this year the double round-robin is gone and schedules will be unbalanced. I take my crack below at how each team in the league might fare with the hand they were dealt.

BAYLOR

Home-and-away: BYU, Kansas, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech

Home-only: Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma

Away-only: UCF, K-State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia Baylor didn't get any favors with their Big 12 schedule for 2024, they have to make road trips to probably five of the six toughest venues in the league for the coming year. They don't get return trips from K-State and West Virginia and will have to face Kansas and Texas twice. They also get Texas Tech at home and on the road, and while the Red Raiders will be building under Grant McCasland, United Supermarkets Arena should be as rowdy as ever and a tough place to play. Projected Big 12 Record: 12-6

BYU

Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma State

Home-only: Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, Texas

Away-only: Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia BYU got a friendly draw for their first year in the league in both football and basketball I think. They make a road trip to Allen Fieldhouse for their only matchup with Kansas, and Lubbock and Morgantown are also tough places to play just one game, but they will get to see Houston and Texas just once, both at home in Provo. Doubling down with Baylor, K-State and Iowa State won't be fun, but it is certainly better than others in the league. The Cougars struggled the last few years in the West Coast Conference and didn't sniff the NCAA Tournament, I think their ceiling would be eight wins this season, but they are likely to be lower as they try to navigate a Big 12 schedule for the first time. Projected Big 12 Record: 6-12

UCF

Home-and-away: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home-only: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma

Away-only: K-State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas UCF gets to keep their former American foes on the schedule twice in Houston and Cincinnati, they will also get other possible bottom-tier teams at home like BYU and Oklahoma. The Knights lost a first-round NBA pick from last season, but I am a little higher on them than most for the upcoming season in terms of how competitive the Knights might be game to game. Still, it will be tough in this league, they do get Baylor and Kansas at home. The only issue is that Orlando is now one of the worst Power 6 basketball locations in the country and will pose little threat to incoming teams. Their toughest road trips will be to Manhattan and Austin. Projected Big 12 Record: 5-13

CINCINNATI

Home-and-away: UCF, Houston, TCU, Oklahoma, West Virginia

Home-only: Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma State, Texas

Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech This is a big year for Bearcat basketball. Wes Miller enters his third year and he is yet to get the team to the NCAA Tournament, but he had to get things back on track after one year of the John Brannen experience. There is potential with the Bearcats' roster and coaching staff, they brought in a four-star recruit and son of former NFL running back Edgerrin James, Jizzle James. I think Cincinnati would have had a really good year if they were still in the American, unfortunately in the Big 12 they might look average and be more on the level of Oklahoma State last season. Projected Big 12 Record: 8-10

HOUSTON

Home-and-away: UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas

Home-only: K-State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma, TCU The crown jewel of the four new schools entering the Big 12 is basketball power Houston. The Cougars fit right in with the Big 12's best from a season ago and will immediately compete for the top spot in the league. Marquee meetings twice with Kansas and Texas, and also a game each against K-State and Baylor will make for good TV and a good chance to showcase how the Cougars handle the twice-a-week grind the Big 12 brings. Houston loses some talent from last season's squad, but Kelvin Sampson has them in a position to reload, adding the 27th-best class in the country this past cycle. Baylor transfer LJ Cryer will also help solidify the Cougars. One thing to watch with Houston though is their track record of some slip-ups at home. The Fertitta Center isn't the most intimidating place to play and the Cougars have failed to protect home court against marquee opponents and a few lowly AAC ones over the last few seasons. Projected Big 12 Record: 13-5

IOWA STATE

Home-and-away: BYU, Houston, K-State, Oklahoma, TCU

Home-only: Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away-only: Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Texas A major win for Iowa State was seeing Kansas only once on the schedule and it being in Hilton Coliseum, a place that the Jayhawks have had the trickiest time getting wins in over the last decade. TJ Otzelberger has proven he can coach and build a roster out of thin air, and he will have to do it again this season. The Cyclones lost a lot from another tournament team and might have a tough 2024. Projected Big 12 Record: 7-11

KANSAS