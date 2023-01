Mason: 1 | Alec: 1 | Gabe: 1

Alec: I think Kansas is one of the two best teams in the entire country, along with Houston. While I entered the season with concerns about the Jayhawks because of the lack of a true interior piece, Bill Self has masterfully used KJ Adams this season in that role. Adams has been able to effectively use his athleticism to average 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds this season, which includes a 22-point performance in the win over Oklahoma on Tuesday.