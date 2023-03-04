The Big 12 has unveiled the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship bracket, following the conclusion of the 18-game league schedule.

On the final Saturday of the season, No. 3 Kansas, No. 7 Baylor, No. 11 K-State and No. 22 TCU all lost.

Critical victories in the conference on Saturday were Texas beating Kansas, to secure the No. 2 seed after losses earlier in the day by K-State to West Virginia and Baylor to Iowa State. The Longhorns will get the winner of No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Oklahoma, which was set after Oklahoma State secured a road win over Texas Tech.

Also in the bottom half of the bracket will be No. 3 seed K-State against No. 6 seed TCU in the final game to tip-off on Thursday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. TCU won the first matchup 82-68 in Fort Worth, while K-State won the second meeting in Manhattan 82-61.

In the top half of the bracket, No. 4 Baylor and No. 5 Iowa State will start play at 11:30 AM on Thursday, in a rematch of the game played on the last Saturday of the season. The winner will then matchup with No. 1 Kansas or No. 8 West Virginia/No. 9 Texas Tech in the semifinals on Friday night.

All games from Thursday through Saturday will be on either ESPN or ESPN2, and will feature broadcasters Jon Sciambi or Rich Hollenberg on play-by-play duties, with analysts Dick Vitale, Fran Fraschilla or Chris Spatola also courtside. Kris Budden will handle reporting duties for the Big 12 Championship games.

The Big 12 also announced Saturday the addition of new "telecast enhancements" that will be utilized during the conference tournament.