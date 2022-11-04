EMAW Online Standings Staff W-L Last Week GB Mason 32-17-2 3-1 -- Gabe 29-20-2 1-3 3 Alec 27-22-2 2-2 5

Texas Tech at #7 TCU -9.5, 11:00 AM FOX

Mason: A few weeks ago, I had high hopes for Texas Tech. But after their disappointing showing against Baylor last weekend, I am rethinking that. It isn't out of the question that they could do something wild in this game, but it will take a clean game which seems unlikely. I will also repeat what I said about TCU's game last week, I will feel like a clown if I don't ride the Frogs and they get the job done. The Pick: TCU -9.5 Alec: There is some interesting juice in this game when considering some of the summer storylines (beef?) between these two programs. Still, TCU coming home after a tough game last week at West Virginia is favorable. I'll take the Frogs. The Pick: TCU -9.5 Gabe: Every once in a while the Twitter algorithm brings me tweets from Texas Tech fans claiming a grand conspiracy from TCU administration to keep Red Raiders fans from turning the metroplex into southern Lubbock. As someone who finds that recurring storyline funny -- thanks, Elon -- I've been looking forward to this game for a while. On the field, I think Texas Tech can score with TCU and think the Red Raiders can either play a competitive game or sneak in a backdoor cover at the end. With 86% of the bets on TCU, I actually feel good about this one. The Pick: Texas Tech +9.5

Baylor at Oklahoma -3.5, 11:00 AM ESPN+

Mason: Oklahoma is unbeaten since their beating against Texas, albeit just two games. The Sooners' offense has been fixed since getting Dillon Gabriel back, but the defense remains a question mark. I think Oklahoma will have enough playmakers to get over the hump at home, but beware of Richard Reese who is starting to run wild and the Sooners have allowed at least 160 rushing yards in every conference game this season, except against Iowa State's anemic offense. In games against K-State, TCU and Texas, the Sooners allowed their opponent to run for 200+. The Pick: Oklahoma -3.5 Alec: This line is awful, and I would never consider touching it. The Sooner offense is good enough to win this game in a shootout, and I don't know if I think the Baylor offense is going to be able to get enough stops....but Oklahoma's defense rarely gets stops itself. The Pick: Oklahoma -3.5 Gabe: Mason mentioned it and I think it's worth noting that Oklahoma's run defense is atrocious. With Baylor's strength being its run game I think we could see the same recipe that helped Kansas State have success in Norman repeated on Saturday. I'll take the Bears with the points against an Oklahoma team that is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. The Pick: Baylor +3.5

#18 Oklahoma State at Kansas +2.5, 2:30 PM FS1

Mason: Early in the season I called this as a possible conference win for Kansas, but as the season wore on my flawed logic for that changed to picking Oklahoma State. I am now back on the Jayhawks as it seems likely that Gunnar Gundy will make his first start for the Pokes. Even though the Cowboys will get a little healthier, no Spencer Sanders is concerning and Kansas is talented enough to get the victory. And if you are like us you got the number when the Jayhawks were underdogs. The Jayhawks also come off their bye and the message the last two weeks has been about returning home and becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2008. The Pick: Kansas +2 Alec: The availability of Spencer Sanders is strongly in question. If Sanders plays, I'll take the Cowboys. If he's inactive after getting hurt last week vs. Kansas State, I'll lean toward Kansas reaching bowl eligibility. The Pick: Kansas +2 Gabe: I think Kansas is going bowling and I think they do it via somewhat of a gift. After three straight games played largely with their own backup quarterback, the Jayhawks appear to be getting a bit of some good fortunes with Gunnar Gundy likely to start for the Pokes. I'll take the Jayhawks plus the points and think they win outright on the field. The Pick: Kansas +2



West Virginia at Iowa State -7, 2:30 PM ESPN+

Mason: If you willingly watch this game and search out ESPN+, you have a serious problem and are a sick human being. Iowa State gets their first conference win of the season but they won't score enough points to cover. The Pick: West Virginia +7 Alec: Iowa State's defense is too good to not record a win in Big 12 play this season, and Saturday is their best chance. But if West Virginia posts some points, don't be shocked to see JT Daniels and crew leave Jack Trice Stadium with a W under their arm. The Pick: West Virginia +7 Gabe: Anyone who has watched Big 12 football this year would find it hard to believe that this Iowa State team could beat any competent team by more than a touchdown. But this line stinks and I think people are forgetting that this West Virginia team sucks on the road. In Big 12 games that haven't been played in Morgantown, the Mountaineers have lost by 18 and 38 points. I'll take the Cyclones with their backs against the wall needing to start a string of wins to reach bowl eligibility. The Pick: Iowa State -7

#24 Texas at #13 K-State +2.5, 6:00 PM FS1