The Saturday slate in the Big 12 is very thin since K-State and Texas Tech are on bye weeks and Baylor was stunned by West Virginia on Thursday night, 43-40. The EMAW Online Staff picks for the week are down below, along with the season-long standings.

EMAW Online Big 12 Picks ATS Staff Record Last Week GB Mason 25-13-2 2-1-1 -- Gabe 24-14-2 2-1-1 1 Alec 21-17-2 2-1-1 4

Kansas at Oklahoma -9, 11:00 AM ESPN2

Mason: Dillon Gabriel should be back, Jalon Daniels will be out. Even with that, the line is still slightly confusing. Oklahoma has found a way to look worse with each week that passes, but they are returning home for the first time since losing to K-State and I can't imagine they allow the losing streak to go on. I think Oklahoma wins, and I will take them to cover because I know the other two yahoos love the Jayhawks. The Pick: Oklahoma -9 Alec: Jalon Daniels doesn't seem likely to play for the Jayhawks at quarterback, but Dillon Gabriel is expected to be back for the Sooners. Even with the stark quarterback advantage, the Jayhawks are able to go into Norman and cover. The Pick: Kansas +9 Gabe: Oklahoma should get quarterback Dillon Gabriel in their starting lineup while Kansas has lost their signal-caller Jalon Daniels for an undetermined amount of time. While Jason Bean isn’t of the caliber of Daniels, he displayed a capability to be proficient with four passing touchdowns in the second half against TCU last week. This line is confusing given Kansas’ recent showings and Oklahoma’s shockingly poor play against Texas. I’ll take the points and believe that this isn’t the week OU’s run defense figures it out. The Pick: Kansas +9



Iowa State at Texas -14.5, 11:00 AM ABC

Mason: Iowa State's offense leaves a lot to be desired, but their defense is the real deal. This game will come down to if Iowa State can find enough points to keep the score inside the number. I really want to take Iowa State going off the last decade of evidence Texas provides us that they can't handle expectations, but it gets harder and harder for me to see this game being decided by two touchdowns or less. The Pick: Texas -14.5 Alec: I'm starting to believe that Texas could be pretty good in 2022, and a lo tot of that has to do with Quinn Ewers being back. The Longhorns are averaging more points per possession when Ewers is at quarterback than the nation's best offense -- Ohio State. While Iowa State has a good defense, I think they'll struggle to score. The Pick: Texas -14.5 Gabe: The idea of betting on Hunter Dekkers to have success (especially on the road) terrifies me. Dekkers has consistently shown an inability to sustain drives and hit throw after throw to move the ball down the field successfully against Big 12 defenses. Offensively, Texas is incredibly proficient on a points-per-drive basis. Iowa State might be the best defense they’ve played aside from Alabama, but I don’t think it matters. This should be one of the rare blowouts in league play this year. The Pick: Texas -14.5



No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU -4, 2:30 PM ABC