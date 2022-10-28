EMAW Online Staff Standings Staff W-L Last Week GB Mason 29-16-2 2-2 -- Gabe 28-17-2 3-1 1 Alec 25-20-2 3-1 4

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia +7.5, 11:00 AM ESPN

Mason: West Virginia has played better on the east coast than they have traveling to the middle of the country, and although TCU isn't good enough to pound through everyone in the league and there is a scenario where this game is close, I have to play the odds and go with the Horned Frogs. I am okay looking like an idiot if West Virginia does something crazy and wins. Staying home on the country roads does nothing for me in this one. The Pick: TCU -7.5 Alec: TCU is the best team in the Big 12, but going to West Virginia is always a tough one. Part of me feels like this is prime let-down territory for the Frogs, especially with West Virginia coming off of an embarrassing loss last week. I'll take the Frogs, Max Duggan and the TCU defense to get enough stops. The Pick: TCU -7.5 Gabe: TCU is 1-5 in their last six meetings with West Virginia and hasn’t won in its last three trips to Morgantown, losing by an average of more than 25 points per game. I honestly think West Virginia is going to give TCU a great game and could win outright. I’ll take the points. The Pick: West Virginia +7.5



Oklahoma at Iowa State +1.5, 11:00 AM FS1

Mason: I don't think a bye week can fix the offensive problems that the Cyclones have, meanwhile a bye week for the Sooners to heal up and get closer to full strength does benefit them. Oklahoma is going to beat Iowa State so bad national pundits forget about Matt Campbell's 2017 win against Oklahoma. The Pick: Oklahoma -1.5 Alec: This is a fun one. Two teams that feel like exact opposites. Oklahoma has a good offense and a bad defense. Iowa State has the necessary defense, but a poor offense. Again, I don't really know where to go with this one, but I'll take Oklahoma +1.5. I wouldn't ever touch this game. The Pick: Oklahoma +1.5 Gabe: Iowa State’s defense deserves respect regardless of who they are playing, but they seem to find ways to lose games whenever the spread is within a field goal. I will once again cite a statistic I brought up earlier this year ahead of other Cyclone games. Under Matt Campbell, ISU is now 5-15 outright in games in which the spread is within 3.5 points in either direction. I think Dillon Gabriel continues to run a successful offense. The Pick: Oklahoma -1.5



No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 K-State -1.5, 2:30 PM FOX

Mason: Vegas is smarter than me, I laid it out in Alec's preview and prediction, I am taking the Wildcats because I believe in third chances in life, and for Will Howard. The Pick: K-State -1.5 Alec: The injury list for both teams in this game could cause some line movement before kickoff. This is the toughest game of the week for me to pick, simply because I don't know who is going to be available. That being said, I think I trust the depth of Oklahoma State more than K-State. The Pick: Oklahoma State +1.5 Gabe: No outcome would shock me, but I would guess that Oklahoma State finds a way to win this game despite being an underdog. The Pick: Oklahoma State +1.5



Baylor at Texas Tech -2.5, 6:30 PM ESPN2