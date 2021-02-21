1. No. 2 BAYLOR (17-0, 9-0) Last Rank (LR): 1

THIS WEEK: N/A Baylor has had five straight games postponed spanning back to February 2. The absence was due to Covid-19 earlier in the month, along with the snow and record-low temperatures in the last week. The Bears have had a total of 10 games either canceled or postponed. They have about three weeks to try and make up the seven league games that have been postponed. If they are unable to be within three games played of the conference average, they are not eligible to win the league title. Meaning, if every other Big 12 team plays all 18 of their league games, Baylor would be forced to play 15 total. If they fail to be within the three games, the Big 12 championship will be given to the next best record. There is no doubt it my mind Baylor is the best team in the conference. They deserve a Big 12 championship this year no matter what in my eyes. But we are in uncharted territory and not many schools this season have had to miss over 20 days straight of games. Baylor will have it easy to begin, as long as their next scheduled game with Iowa State isn't pushed back. After that, though, it will be a gauntlet of Big 12 against teams ranked No. 2 through No. 7. NEXT UP: vs ISU, vs WVU, @ KU

Austin Reaves (USA Today)

2. No. 9 OKLAHOMA (13-5, 9-4) LR: 2

THIS WEEK: W 66-56 @ ISU Oklahoma had it easy this week, only having to play a single game against the Big 12 cellar dweller in the Iowa State Cyclones. Austin Reeves had 20 points in the 10-point victory. The Sooners are in good position to finish second in the Big 12. But taking care of business could be difficult since they still have games against Baylor and Texas and two matches with Oklahoma State. NEXT UP: @ KSU, vs OSU

Sean McNeil (USA Today)

3. No. 13 WEST VIRGINIA (15-6, 8-4) LR: 3

THIS WEEK: W 84-82 @ UT West Virginia may have the toughest finish of anyone in the Big 12 since they have both of their matchups with Baylor to make up before the season ends. Bob Huggins' team has found ways to improve as the season has proceeded forward, and they proved that again by taking down Texas in Austin over the weekend. NEXT UP: @ TCU, vs BU, vs KSU

Bill Self (USA Today)

4. No. 23 KANSAS (17-7, 11-5) LR: 6

THIS WEEK: W 59-41 @ KSU, W 67-61 vs TTU Kansas has been on the rise the last three weeks and are riding a five-game winning streak. The Jayhawks had only one game this season postponed and it was already made up last week when they defeated Iowa State in back-to-back games. So, they are coming up on their final two games of the year and it will be a couple tough contests. They should feel good about competing with Texas in Austin since West Virginia just completed that job. They finish the regular season with Baylor. If Kansas wins both, they will put the heat on the rest to win all the postponed games they can. NEXT UP: @ UT, vs BU

Chris Beard (USA Today)

5. No. 15 TEXAS TECH (14-7, 6-6) LR: 4

THIS WEEK: L 67-61 @ KU Texas Tech has had a rough stretch the last few weeks. After losing to West Virginia by double-digits at home on February 9, the Red Raiders had three straight games postponed until playing Kansas on Saturday. It was a hard battle in Lawrence and part of me thinks Texas Tech is better than the Jayhawks, even though they've been swept by Bill Self's group. Chris Beard's club tried its best to split the series after the long absence, but it just wasn't in the cards with all the disruptions leading up to it. Texas Tech has some catching up to do and have three postponed games to play before the Big 12 tournament. NEXT UP: @ OSU, vs UT

Avery Anderson (USA Today)

6. OKLAHOMA STATE (14-6, 7-6) LR: 7

THIS WEEK: W 76-58 vs ISU Oklahoma State has three tough games to make up, as matchups with Oklahoma, West Virginia and Baylor all needed postponed. They get bumped up one spot from last week since they grabbed an easy win over Iowa State, and Texas has fallen enough to drop to seventh. The rest of the slate for the Cowboys is very tough. Besides the three postponed games still ahead, Mike Boynton's team has Texas Tech and then a trip to Norman, making for five extremely tough, consecutive games to finish their regular season. NEXT UP: vs TTU, @ OU

Andrew Jones (USA Today)

7. No. 12 TEXAS (13-6, 7-5) LR: 5

THIS WEEK: L 84-82 vs WVU After being as high as second in the power rankings several weeks ago, Texas continued their collapse. The Longhorns have lost four out of their last six games, and the only two wins are over TCU and narrowly against Kansas State. Shaka Smart and company have four road games to make up (Baylor, Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma), and before those. matchups with Kansas at home and Texas Tech in Lubbock. Texas is still in contention to finish second in the league at 7-5, but unless they start beating some of the other better teams, they will likely finish outside of the top half of the Big 12. If that happens, it would be an indictment on a program that returned everyone from a third place team a year ago, with the addition of five-star wing Greg Brown. NEXT UP: vs KU, @ TTU

PJ Fuller (USA Today)

8. TCU (11-9, 4-7) LR: 8

THIS WEEK: L 62-54 vs KSU TCU does't drop in the rankings, even after losing their single game of the week against K-State. It should have been a win for the Horned Frogs, but instead it solidifies a clear gap between the top seven and the bottom three of the Big 12. Jamie Dixon's bunch has five really tough games they may make up after this week's slate. NEXT UP: vs WVU, @ ISU

Selton Miguel (Kansas State Athletics)

9. KANSAS STATE (6-18, 2-13) LR: 9

THIS WEEK: L 59-41 vs KU, W 62-54 @ TCU Bruce Weber's team snapped a 13-game losing streak by knocking off TCU on the road. It was just their second conference win of the season. 14 straight losses would have matched the program's record losing streak dating back to the 1920s. They avoided that and gained a little bit of confidence before they go into the final games on the schedule. It will be hard to land a win this week, versus Oklahoma or West Virginia, but Kansas State has a chance to match last year's conference win total of three if they can win either of those games or the one they have to make up with league's worst team in Iowa State. NEXT UP: vs OU, @ WVU

Jalen Coleman-Lands (USA Today)

10. IOWA STATE (2-16, 0-13) LR: 10