1. No. 2 BAYLOR (17-0, 9-0) Last Rank (LR): 1

THIS WEEK: N/A Baylor has dealt with five straight game postponements due to Covid-19. The Bears haven't played a game since February 2, when they handled Texas in Austin. The No. 2 team in the country is still unmatched in the Big 12, but it will be interesting to see how they handle things off of the long absence. Their next scheduled game is against Oklahoma State on Saturday. There will be a total of 18 days missed. NEXT UP: vs OSU

Austin Reaves (USA Today)

2. No. 12 OKLAHOMA (13-5, 8-4) LR: 3

THIS WEEK: W 91-90 @ WVU There was some more shuffling around this week, as every team 2-7 in these power rankings have been moved either up or down. Oklahoma has stayed in the top three for three weeks. This week, they move up one spot. The Sooners took care of business when they downed a surging West Virginia team in double overtime on the road. Austin Reaves has proved that he is a more than capable guard in the Big 12, and in combination with Brady Manek and De'Vion Harmon, Lon Kruger's bunch has high hopes heading into the final two weeks of regular season basketball. NEXT UP: vs UT, @ ISU

Sean McNeil (USA Today)

3. No. 14 WEST VIRGINIA (14-6, 7-4) LR: 6

THIS WEEK: W 82-71 vs TTU, L 92-91 vs OU Yes, that's right. West Virginia is rolling. They have been stuck in the same ranking for some time, but this week they proved they can hang with the best in the league. Bouts with Texas Tech and Oklahoma were no cake walk, but they made beating the Red Raiders look rather easy and then had maybe the game of Big 12 play so far in a slug-it-out loss in Morgantown to the Sooners by one in double overtime. Next up is a lone matchup with Texas as back-to-back week-day games with Baylor were postponed. NEXT UP: @ UT

Chris Beard (USA Today)

4. No. 7 TEXAS TECH (14-6, 6-5) LR: 2

THIS WEEK: L 82-71 vs WVU Chris Beard's team is still in the top half of the league, but their singular game with West Virginia didn't go as expected. The loss, combined with some distaste for the referees, was interesting. I personally think the Bob Knight chair throw (when the score was only 11-6) in 1985 is more my style. Once Beard hit the floor, I was immediately turned off.

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard was ejected from the game after arguing with the referees. pic.twitter.com/o776Ypr4ji — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021

That time Bob Knight tossed a chair. pic.twitter.com/MPsCIC0fG4 — SECBallTalk (@SECBallTalk) January 25, 2021

His team is still great and has a chance to do a lot of things down the final stretch and in the postseason. There are a lot of good teams in this league, but I don't know if the duo of Mac McClung and Terrance Shannon Jr. can be outdone as far as raw talent goes. There are some other great duos around the Big 12 like Miles McBride and Derek Culver, Austin Reeves and Brady Manek, Cade Cunningham and Issac Likekele, but McClung and Shannon Jr. have enough ability to hang with the best of them. They failed to get it done against the Mountaineers, but next up they have three must-wins if they want to stay on the top half of the league. Covid-19 postponed games are beginning to be made up, meaning the Red Raiders will play TCU in a back-to-back road and home affair before heading to Lawrence on Saturday to face Kansas. NEXT UP: @ TCU, vs TCU, @ KU

Shaka Smart (USA Today)

5. No. 13 TEXAS (13-5, 7-4) LR: 5

THIS WEEK: W 80-77 @ KSU, W 70-55 vs TCU Texas has been on a skid, winning only three of their last seven games played. This week was likely a breath of fresh air for them, as they played two of the worst teams in the league. T hey played a really good offensive game versus Kansas State, but the Wildcats woke up and played their best game of the season and nearly knocked off the Longhorns. Shaka Smart's group got back on track with a 15-point win over TCU at home. The next slate will be a true test for Texas when they travel twice, with the first being in Norman for what feels like a must-win for the Longhorns if they want to stay in contention for a second place finish in the Big 12. After a mid-week trip to Ames, it is back to Austin for another tough one versus West Virginia. NEXT UP: @ OU, @ ISU, vs WVU

Jalen Wilson and Bill Self (USA Today)

6. KANSAS (15-7, 9-5) LR: 7

THIS WEEK: W 78-66 vs OSU, W 97-64 vs ISU, W 64-50 @ ISU Kansas played three games this week and won each of them by double-digits. They won to split the series with Oklahoma State after falling to the Cowboys several weeks ago in Stillwater. They tried their hand versus Iowa State twice in a row and handled them by a combined margin of victory of 47 points. The Jayhawks will have a week that could either continue their climb or Kansas State and Texas Tech could dampen the Jayhawks' season even more. NEXT UP: @ KSU, vs TTU

Pistol Pete (USA Today)

7. No. 23 OKLAHOMA STATE (13-6, 6-6) LR: 4

THIS WEEK: L 78-66 @ KU, W 67-60 vs KSU Oklahoma State is in rocky territory right now and fall from the fourth spot to the seventh. The loss in Lawrence by double-digits was the chief concern and allowed three teams to jump ahead of them. The single-digit win over K-State at home was a little deceiving, as they really controlled a large portion of the game, and it was without their number two player in Isaac Likekele. They will hope he is back for both matchups this week as Iowa State still wants to add a conference win and Baylor still feels like an automatic loss for them. NEXT UP: vs ISU, @ BU

RJ Nembhard (USA Today)

8. TCU (11-8, 4-6) LR: 8

THIS WEEK: W 79-76 vs ISU, L 70-55 @ UT TCU nabbed a hard-fought win over the Cyclones, but they were put back down to earth by Texas. At least the Horned Frogs have stayed consistent at one thing, and that is being the clear eighth-best team in this conference. They will have a difficult task when they take on Texas Tech in back-to-back games before a second matchup with Kansas State. NEXT UP: vs TTU, @ TTU, vs KSU

Bruce Weber (USA Today)

9. KANSAS STATE (5-17, 1-12) LR: 9

THIS WEEK: L 80-77 vs UT, L 67-60 @ OSU The best game of the year for the Wildcats was played on Tuesday night when K-State nearly knocked off Texas at home. That game was the first single-digit loss dating back to a seven-point loss to TCU on January 2. They followed that up with another single-digit loss, this time in Stillwater, in which they still didn't look very good, especially in the first half. The Wildcats will look to break the streak of 12 straight losses (most ever for a Kansas State season) when they take on Kansas for the second time and then head to Fort Worth over the weekend. NEXT UP: vs KU, @ TCU

Jalen Coleman-Lands (USA Today)

10. IOWA STATE (2-14, 0-11) LR: 10