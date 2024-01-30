Big 12 releases 2024 football schedule. Here's who Kansas State plays
The Big 12 will look a little different next season. And Kansas State will have a unique schedule for the first season of it.
Next season, four new teams will enter (or re-enter in some cases) the conference from the now-defunct Pac-12. Those teams are Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.
Kansas State will play two of those opponents as they host Arizona State and travel to Colorado.
On Tuesday, the conference released the 2024 football schedule for all its members.
Here is who Kansas State will play next season, including the dates and locations.
2024 KANSAS STATE SCHEDULE
Aug. 31: UT-Martin (HOME)
Sept 07: Tulane (AWAY)
Sept 13 OR 14: Arizona (HOME)
Sept 21: BYU (AWAY)
Sept 28: Oklahoma State (HOME)
Oct 12: Colorado (AWAY)
Oct 19: West Virginia (AWAY)
Oct 26: Kansas (HOME)
Nov 2: Houston (AWAY)
Nov 9: BYE WEEK
Nov 16: Arizona State (HOME)
Nov 23: Cincinnati (HOME)
Nov 30: Iowa State (AWAY)
