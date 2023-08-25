Here are the details of the KICKOFF2023 promotion: Offer: 60% off the first year of an annual subscription Promo Code: KICKOFF2023 Offer valid through 8.28.23 New subscribers can sign up HERE.

No. 16 Kansas State's season opener against SEMO is fast-approaching. Anticipation, excitement and expectations are rising steadily as that Sept. 2 date in Manhattan approaches. And the EMAW Online staff is diving into a few preseason discussion topics and perspectives as we're less than two weeks away from the season. Give one big prediction for the K-State offense this season.

MASON VOTH: Will Howard sets the single-season K-State record for touchdown passes and passing yards. No Deuce Vaughn means the Wildcats will be less apt to focus on getting touchdowns from the ground, and the Wildcat record is just 24 (Ell Roberson), which Howard would have surpassed if he played in every game last season. The passing yards record of just over 3,500 (Jake Waters) might be a little harder to obtain with fresh receivers catching passes, but Howard is the pocket passer who could do it.

Photo: EMAW Online (EMAW Online)

GRANT SNOWDEN: My biggest prediction for the offense will be on the running backs. With the loss of now Cowboy’s running back Deuce Vaughn, K-State looks to DJ Giddens and Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward. Giddens racked up 518 yards and six touchdowns on just 89 carries last season. Ward had 628 yards and seven touchdowns last season on a high-powered Seminoles offense. Kansas State will look to change directions this year with two powerful runners behind one of the nation's best offensive lines.

KAMDEN TATKENHORST: Will Howard will be the first player since Collin Klein to win the Big 12 offensive player of the year. Howard will have a chip on his shoulder not winning preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year and I think he will have a stellar season for the Wildcats. He has the weapons to do it with receivers Phillip Brooks and Ben Sinnott back, and also adding transfer Keegan Johnson into the fold.