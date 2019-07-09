News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 10:01:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Boscoe's Boys: Basketball fantasy draft with Hall, ksu_FAN

Pqyvyon0wyhjacl83x6l
Check out the Boscoe's Boys Kansas State basketball draft.
Matt Hall • KStateOnline
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

The Boscoe's Boys set up a fantasy Kansas State basketball draft, with players eligible to be picked from Bob Huggins' one year in Manhattan through present day. Who wins the battle between Grant, Scott, ksu_FAN and Matt Hall? Give a listen and find out.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}