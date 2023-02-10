Bracket Tracker: February 10th
The EMAW Online Bracket Tracker is back for another look at where the most notable bracketologists around college basketball have the Wildcats set for the NCAA Tournament in a month's time.
JOE LUNARDI (ESPN)
K-State Seed: #3
Region: West (Las Vegas)
1st & 2nd Round Location: Columbus, OH
Opponents: #14 Colgate (Patriot League AQ), #6 Illinois or #11 North Carolina/Texas A&M
Big 12 Teams in Field: 8
Mason's Take: If you have been following along with any of my thoughts on how the bracket could shape up for K-State in March, you know that I don't love the second-round matchup possibility for the Wildcats. Illinois has some good size and playmakers that are always ready to erupt, plus North Carolina's Armando Bacot would be a huge advantage for the Tar Heels against K-State's post defense. However, I am starting to feel a little more confident in what K-State could do against those two teams, but still would be pretty uneasy about the matchup.It would be much nicer if K-State could get a Rutgers/Boise State set up like fellow three-seed Virginia has.
JERRY PALM (CBS SPORTS)
K-State Seed: #2
Region: Midwest (Kansas City)
1st & 2nd Round Location: Denver, CO
Opponents: #15 Eastern Washington (Big Sky AQ), #7 Creighton or #10 Auburn
Big 12 Teams in Field: 8 (Oklahoma State Last Four In)
Mason's Take: I like this matchup a little bit better for the Wildcats. Ryan Kalkbrenner, a one-time K-State target under Bruce Weber, could be a handful. The Blue Jays also have Baylor Scheirmann who will hoist a shot from anywhere, but K-State would be able to battle with Creighton easier in my opinion than North Carolina or Illinois. Plus, if Auburn makes it to the second round I don't have many worries about them beating K-State. However, I doubt they can beat Creighton who is a sleeper Final Four team after a shaky start to their season.
I love the locations for this bracket for K-State. Sacrificing Des Moines for Denver in the first weekend to get to play in Kansas City for a second weekend is a trade I would make for the Wildcats.
MIKE DeCOURCY (FOX SPORTS)
K-State Seed: #4
Region: East (New York)
1st & 2nd Round Location: N/A
Opponents: #13 VCU (A-10 AQ), #8 Auburn or #9 Pitt
Big 12 Teams in Field: 8
Mason's Take: Sign me up for this right now. A down VCU team in a down Atlantic 10 Conference this season, plus Auburn and Pitt, two teams that aren't major threats to anybody. K-State would be blessed for these matchups. The only part that would stink is a second week in New York, as opposed to Las Vegas or Kansas City.
BRIAN BENNETT (THE ATHLETIC)
K-State Seed: #4
Region: Midwest (Kansas City)
1st & 2nd Round Location: Orlando, FL
Opponents: #13 Drake (Missouri Valley AQ), #5 UCONN or #12 Oral Roberts (Summit League AQ)
Big 12 Teams in Field: 8
Mason's Take: The only thing to enjoy about this projection is the Kansas City second weekend spot. It would suck for K-State to have to go to Orlando, face UCONN or Oral Roberts in the second round and also be brutal to be a four-seed based on how things are tracking at the moment and get that bad of a draw.
Orlando would hamper K-State's fan support, plus UCONN's Adama Sonogo would be another one of those mammoths inside that have given K-State fits all season long. Oral Roberts meanwhile, isn't the same team that upset Ohio State in 2021, but Max Abmas is still in uniform and ORU is a pretty fun watch. They would have some upset juice in them that could be a sneaky-scary matchup for K-State.
If it is up to me to pick one, I would take the matchups Mike DeCourcy of FOX Sports has given for K-State. I know the New York second weekend wouldn't be as fun as Las Vegas or Kansas City, but if K-State wants an easier path to the Final Four, I don't care where they go.