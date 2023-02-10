The EMAW Online Bracket Tracker is back for another look at where the most notable bracketologists around college basketball have the Wildcats set for the NCAA Tournament in a month's time.

JOE LUNARDI (ESPN)

K-State Seed: #3

Region: West (Las Vegas)

1st & 2nd Round Location: Columbus, OH

Opponents: #14 Colgate (Patriot League AQ), #6 Illinois or #11 North Carolina/Texas A&M

Big 12 Teams in Field: 8

Mason's Take: If you have been following along with any of my thoughts on how the bracket could shape up for K-State in March, you know that I don't love the second-round matchup possibility for the Wildcats. Illinois has some good size and playmakers that are always ready to erupt, plus North Carolina's Armando Bacot would be a huge advantage for the Tar Heels against K-State's post defense. However, I am starting to feel a little more confident in what K-State could do against those two teams, but still would be pretty uneasy about the matchup.It would be much nicer if K-State could get a Rutgers/Boise State set up like fellow three-seed Virginia has.

JERRY PALM (CBS SPORTS)

K-State Seed: #2

Region: Midwest (Kansas City)

1st & 2nd Round Location: Denver, CO

Opponents: #15 Eastern Washington (Big Sky AQ), #7 Creighton or #10 Auburn

Big 12 Teams in Field: 8 (Oklahoma State Last Four In)

Mason's Take: I like this matchup a little bit better for the Wildcats. Ryan Kalkbrenner, a one-time K-State target under Bruce Weber, could be a handful. The Blue Jays also have Baylor Scheirmann who will hoist a shot from anywhere, but K-State would be able to battle with Creighton easier in my opinion than North Carolina or Illinois. Plus, if Auburn makes it to the second round I don't have many worries about them beating K-State. However, I doubt they can beat Creighton who is a sleeper Final Four team after a shaky start to their season. I love the locations for this bracket for K-State. Sacrificing Des Moines for Denver in the first weekend to get to play in Kansas City for a second weekend is a trade I would make for the Wildcats.

MIKE DeCOURCY (FOX SPORTS)

K-State Seed: #4

Region: East (New York)

1st & 2nd Round Location: N/A

Opponents: #13 VCU (A-10 AQ), #8 Auburn or #9 Pitt

Big 12 Teams in Field: 8

Mason's Take: Sign me up for this right now. A down VCU team in a down Atlantic 10 Conference this season, plus Auburn and Pitt, two teams that aren't major threats to anybody. K-State would be blessed for these matchups. The only part that would stink is a second week in New York, as opposed to Las Vegas or Kansas City.

BRIAN BENNETT (THE ATHLETIC)