It is time for another weekly look at some of the most notable bracketologists in college basketball for where they see K-State at this point in the season. With three games left and the Big 12 Tournament, the Wildcats got some major boosts to their seeding last week. Starting Saturday morning when the NCAA Selection Committee revealed that they still had K-State as a three-seed, and immediately the Wildcats proved them right. Taking down fellow three-seed Iowa State and then two-seed Baylor in a four-day stretch. Here is a look at where the bracketology stands for K-State with two weeks to go before Selection Sunday.

JOE LUNARDI (ESPN)

K-State Seed: #2

Region: East (New York City)

1st & 2nd Round Location: Des Moines, IA

Opponents: #15 Vermont (America East AQ), #7 Michigan State or #10 Pittsburgh

Big 12 Teams in Field: 8 (Texas Tech Next Four Out)

Mason's Take: A two-seed and close-to-home is perfect for K-State. I also like the matchups. Vermont is only 18-10 and lost every non-conference game this season that was played against a possible NCAA Tournament team (Saint Mary's, USC, Iona). As for the second-round options of Michigan State or Pitt, those aren't the worst possible outcomes for K-State. Both are middling teams that don't do anything remarkably well. A trip to Des Moines should help the Wildcats get over the hump no matter who they play, similar to the 2010 team that went to Oklahoma City as a No. 2.

JERRY PALM (CBS SPORTS)

K-State Seed: #2

Region: South (Louisville)

1st & 2nd Round Location: Des Moines, IA

Opponents: #15 Vermont (America East AQ), #7 NC State or #10 Memphis

Big 12 Teams in Field: 8

Mason's Take: A similar setup to what Lunardi had with K-State going to Des Moine for the first two rounds and also seeing the Catamounts in the first round. My only concern would be Memphis, the Tigers are a highly volatile team. Memphis has shown the last three years the ability to beat almost anyone, but also the skill to lose to almost anyone. Kendric Davis is a mammoth to deal with at the guard spot, he is averaging 21.3 points per game and helping lead the Tigers. NC State, similar to Pitt, doesn't scare me as an ACC school. I would rather take the matchups Lunardi provides, but a trip to Louisville for the second weekend is much easier for fans than New York City.

BRIAN BENNETT (THE ATHLETIC)

K-State Seed: #3

Region: South (Louisville)

1st & 2nd Round Location: Des Moines, IA

Opponents: #14 Marshall (Sun Belt AQ), #6 San Diego State (Mountain West AQ) or #11 Wisconsin/Mississippi State

Big 12 Teams in Field: 8 (Texas Tech Next Four Out)

Mason's Take: This isn't a bad draw for K-State by any means, similar to Palm's prediction, The Athletic has K-State in Des Moine and the South Region. The only issue is they are down a seed line which would lead to a less enjoyable Sweet Sixteen matchup with UCLA. However, I feel good about the Wildcats' chances against Marshall. Meanwhile, San Diego State is the frontrunner in the Mountain West, but they failed early season tests against Arizona, Arkansas and Saint Mary's. The two First Four teams are threats that don't bother me, aside from the idea that Wisconsin could oust K-State from an NCAA Tournament for the third time since 2008.

MIKE DeCOURCY (FOX SPORTS)

K-State Seed: #3

Region: South (Louisville)

1st & 2nd Round Location: N/A

Opponents: #14 Utah Valley (WAC AQ), #6 Northwestern or #11 Charleston (CAA AQ)

Big 12 Teams in Field: 8 (Texas Tech First Four Out)

Mason's Take: I wouldn't hate this draw for K-State, Utah Valley hasn't been challenged in the lowly WAC and Charleston used a weak schedule to vault to the midseason hype they received. Northwestern has the chance to be tricky for K-State and features Newton, Kansas native Ty Berry on the roster. However, I did just see those same Wildcats blow a 17-point lead to Illinois last night and think that the Big Ten is headed for another wave of early exits this season.