{{ timeAgo('2018-08-17 12:11:23 -0500') }} basketball

Braun speaks on two planned official visits, including K-State

Christian Braun has quickly shot up the recruiting board for K-State.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

The Kansas State basketball program has a huge month upcoming on the recruiting trail. September will see the Wildcats host some of their most important targets on official visits. A full list can ...

