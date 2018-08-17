Braun speaks on two planned official visits, including K-State
The Kansas State basketball program has a huge month upcoming on the recruiting trail. September will see the Wildcats host some of their most important targets on official visits. A full list can ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news