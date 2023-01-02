Two days after ripping off over 100 rushing yards and a touchdown against No. 5 Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, K-State running back Deuce Vaughn has declared for the NFL Draft.

Vaughn had two seasons of eligibility remaining if he wanted them, after playing his freshman season in the COVID year of 2020.

As an undersized running back from Texas, Vaughn's lone Power 5 offer out of high school was from Chris Klieman and the Wildcats. In ten games as a freshman, Vaughn ran for 642 yards and quickly claimed the starting job. He also rose to be one of the most entertaining players in college football just as fast.

In a full 12-game season in 2021, Vaughn ripped off almost 1,300 yards on the ground with 15 touchdowns. He also had the all-purpose ability, catching 116 passes for 1,280 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.

After his 2021 season ended, he received all-American honors, something he would duplicate after another great season in 2022. In what turned out to be Vaughn's final season as a Wildcat, he ran for 1,558 yards and nine touchdowns, while also leading K-State to their first Big 12 Championship since 2012 and a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Alabama.

In the game against Alabama, Vaughn broke free for one of his most iconic runs as a Wildcat, going 88 yards away from the Alabama defense for a touchdown that gave K-State a 10-0 lead.

Vaughn finishes his career at K-State with 3,604 rushing yards, good for second in K-State history behind Darren Sproles. His 34 rushing touchdowns are fourth all-time at K-State.

After announcing his intentions to head for the NFL, Vaughn's teammates and other members of K-State showed their support on Twitter.