On Wednesday, K-State sent their 2023 transfer count to six by adding Minnesota transfer quarterback Jacob Knuth.

Knuth is a player that the Wildcats had an interest in coming out of high school before he committed to PJ Fleck and Minnesota, but entered the portal after redshirting and not seeing any action in 2022 for the Golden Gophers.

Knuth is now the fifth quarterback on the roster. In addition to Knuth now, the Wildcats have Will Howard (two years left), Jake Rubley (three years left), Adryan Lara (four years left) and Avery Johnson (four years left).

Adding Knuth makes sense for the Wildcats who could possibly lose Howard to the NFL Draft after this upcoming season, and with a loaded quarterback room even after Howard's possible early departure plus the hype and talent of Johnson pushing for the job after Howard, it seems likely that the Cats could lose one or both of either Rubley or Lara after the 2023 season.

In the ultimate disaster scenario prior to Knuth coming, the Wildcats would be left with a redshirt freshman in Johnson or incoming true freshman Blake Barnett as the only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. So now the Cats have their insurance, and Knuth gets to go to a place that he was on the verge of coming to out of high school.

In short, K-State now has a little more breathing room at the position and can sustain attrition much better after the 2023 season now, if it is to happen.