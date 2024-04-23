Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Kaluma announced the news on his Instagram page.

"I would also like to thank Coach Tang and the whole Kansas State staff for giving me the chance to play in the best conference in college basketball. The connections I have built at K-State will last a lifetime," Kaluma said in his Instagram post. "Thank you to all my teammates and fans for their support. Without further ago, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft."

Kaluma started in 32 games last season, averaging 14.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He shot 42.7 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent on three-point attempts. Kaluma's season-high came in an overtime win against BYU, posting 28 points on 8-of-11 shooting. However, Kaluma scored 20 or more points in six different games.

The 6-foot-7 forward transferred to K-State after two seasons at Creighton, where he first entered NBA Draft conversations. Kaluma even entered the NBA Draft last off-season before transferring to K-State.

Kaluma had an additional year of eligibility if he wanted to use it, but it appears he'll be forgoing that final year to pursue professional options. However, as long as Kaluma signs with an NCAA-eligible agent, he can maintain his eligibility.