Kansas State is ranked No. 13 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released on ESPN on Tuesday night.

"It’s something that somebody will tell me that we’re ranked somewhere," head coach Chris Klieman said. "It really matters at the end. Whoever the top-4 teams are at the end, they’ll talk about that a bunch. There’s so much football left to be played inside that top 25 and even outside of it. You’re trying to focus on the things you can control and for us it’s not getting caught up in that. That would be the easy thing, to get caught up with where you’re at. As soon as you start thinking about that you’re going to get beat. We need to keep focused on ourselves and getting better."

The Wildcats are 6-2 this season and 4-1 in the Big 12, both of their losses are to teams who are ranked in the first CFP rankings. The Wildcats lost to No. 19 Tulane in their final nonconference game of the season. Kansas State also lost to No. 7 TCU on the road.

Kansas State is the second-highest-ranked Big 12 team behind TCU Other Big 12 teams ranked include No. 18 Oklahoma State and No. 24 Texas. The Longhorns come to Kansas State on Saturday for 6:00 p.m. kickoff at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Klieman's team controls its own destiny in the Big 12 title race. Should Kansas State win out, the Wildcats would play in the Big 12 title game, most likely setting up a rematch against TCU for the conference title.

K-State's rushing offense is the best in the Big 12 conference this season averaging 228.0 yards per game. The Wildcat defense has held two Big 12 opponents without a touchdown this season, including Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

Kansas State is ranked No. 13 in the AP top-25 and No. 14 in the AFCA Coaches Poll heading into their game against Texas this weekend.