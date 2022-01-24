Brian Lepak named new tight ends and fullbacks coach

Brian Lepak has been named the new tight ends and fullbacks coach at Kansas State. It comes on the heels of Jason Ray being relieved of his duties after the final game of the regular season.

Lepak was named an interim assistant for the Texas Bowl after spending the season as an offensive quality control coach with the tight ends and assistant director of recruiting. Also as interim, he has been recruiting on the road for the Wildcats for the last month and a half.

“Brian’s promotion allows for a seamless transition in our program as he stepped in and provided a great deal of insight and assistance over the course of the last season,” head coach Chris Klieman said in a statement. “He brings a great amount of energy, intelligence and football knowledge to our staff room, and I know that our tight ends and fullbacks will benefit greatly from his leadership.”

He came to K-State after serving the 2020 season as the offensive line coach at Southern.

Lepak is an Oklahoma native, like Ray, and played three seasons for the Sooners as an offensive lineman.

“I am honored and humbled that Coach Klieman has chosen me for the opportunity to coach tight ends and fullbacks at Kansas State,” Lepak said. “We will pursue excellence in everything we do, from recruiting to off-season workouts, from drills to execution on gameday. No one will out work us, and we hope to make the alumni, former players and coaches, and students proud to claim us as part of the Wildcat family. My family and I are beyond blessed to call Manhattan our home.”