Brief update on interest from three-star 2024 forward

KSO recently caught up with 2024 center Robert Miller of Texas and it can be read at the following link. We uncovered that Miller was mostly interested in Kansas State and Texas.

More schools have entered the picture since the beginning of the first live recruiting period for the Class of 2024. College coaches are now able to directly contact the hoopers from that recruiting cycle.

K-State, Wake Forest, Baylor, Texas, Arizona State, Texas A&M and SMU have all contacted the big man. SMU was the only new school to offer the rising junior, but he already held scholarship opportunities from the Wildcats Longhorns and Aggies.

The other programs mentioned are continuing to show interest, but they have yet to present offers.

"Coach (Jerome) Tang reached out," Miller said. "We talked about how he was the first person to call me and he was talking about getting me up to campus."

Though he felt like he knew enough about Tang, the phone call provided him with more assurances about the head coach.

""I always knew he was a great coach, knowing what he came from," Miller explained. "But now he is showing that he cares off the court, too. He likes how I worked to get where I am now."

A date has not been set for the potential trip to Manhattan from Miller, but it being discussed at all proves there is serious interest from Kansas State. Stay tuned to KSO for more on how Miller's recruitment continues to unfold.