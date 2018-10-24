It's no secret Kansas State desperately needs to add to its depth at linebacker as a big focus of the 2019 recruiting class. Yahweh Jeudy is already committed at the position, but the Wildcats would love - and need - to add more help.

They've done just that.

The latest commitment to the Wildcats is at the position, and is from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, product Gavin Potter, a a 6-foot-2, 205-pound outside linebacker who has been noticed for his athleticism and play on the field as a high school senior.

In his commitment Tweet, Potter wrote, "So honored and thankful to everyone who has shown interest. I wanna thank my family, my brothers (teammates), my coaches, and the people who believed in me and pushed me to be the best I can be. Most importantly I wanna thank god for blessing me with all that I have. I am very happy and excited to say I am committed to Kansas State University."

Stay tuned to KSO for more coverage on Potter's commitment and what it means for the Wildcat recruiting class.