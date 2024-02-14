Bubble Report: Kansas State's March Madness Chances as of Feb. 14
Kansas State is fighting for its NCAA Tournament chances as the calendar creeps close to the start of March.
As of now, Kansas State sits on the outside of most major bracketologist's bubbles. Some believe they are among the first eight out of the NCAA Tournament, but most think their success in some games has been enough to give them a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
However, the good news about the NCAA Tournament is that the conference tournaments in March can be a factor in team's sneaking into the Field of 68.
A conference tournament run by Kansas State could be enough to secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament, but Jerome Tang will still need a strong finish to the regular season for it to matter.
Here is what Kansas State's resume looks like on Valentine's Day and what it (might) take for the Wildcats to make the NCAA Tournament.
HISTORY OF BUBBLE TEAMS
Arizona State and Pittsburgh were the last two at-large teams by NET Ranking to make the NCAA Tournament last season.
The two were ranked No. 66 and No. 67 in NET Ranking on Selection Sunday, and both were awarded play-in games.
A run to end the season will likely see Kansas State's NET ranking soar past the low sixties, but this figure gives us a bare minimum baseline.
Here were Arizona State's and Pittsburgh's resumes as of Selection Sunday last season.
ARIZONA STATE:
NET Ranking: 66
Average NET Opponent: 132
Record: 23-13
Conference Tournament Result: Loss in Semifinals
Quad 1 Record: 5-6
Quad 2 Record: 4-5
Quad 3 Record: 5-0
---
PITTSBURGH
NET Ranking: 67
Average NET Opponent: 134
Record: 24-12
Conference Tournament Result: Loss in Quarterfinals
Quad 1 Record: 4-4
Quad 2 Record: 3-5
Quad 3 Record: 4-1
KANSAS STATE'S RANKINGS
Kansas State's up-and-down season has meant an underwhelming resume in some spots but a promising baseline in others.
Their wins against Baylor and Kansas are holding strong and they are proving to be important wins for their resume.
Here is Kansas State's resume using the same guidelines as above.
NET Ranking: 77
Average NET Opponent: 115
Record: 15-9
Conference Tournament Result: N/A
Quad 1 Record: 2-4
Quad 2 Record: 4-3
Quad 3 Record: 3-2
WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT WEEK?
Wins.
Kansas State hasn't left themselves with much of a cushion, and any loss could mean that the Wildcats would have to win the Big 12 Tournament to find themselves in the field of 68.
Their next game against TCU would count as a Quadrant 2 win, meaning Kansas State would bolster an important part of the resume with a win over the weekend. Then, on Monday, they'll travel to Texas, and a win would give them a Quadrant 1 victory.
These two games are critical to bolstering Kansas State's resume and give them a potential cushion heading into the conference tournament.
