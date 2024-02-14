Kansas State is fighting for its NCAA Tournament chances as the calendar creeps close to the start of March.

As of now, Kansas State sits on the outside of most major bracketologist's bubbles. Some believe they are among the first eight out of the NCAA Tournament, but most think their success in some games has been enough to give them a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

However, the good news about the NCAA Tournament is that the conference tournaments in March can be a factor in team's sneaking into the Field of 68.

A conference tournament run by Kansas State could be enough to secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament, but Jerome Tang will still need a strong finish to the regular season for it to matter.

Here is what Kansas State's resume looks like on Valentine's Day and what it (might) take for the Wildcats to make the NCAA Tournament.