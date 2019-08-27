Three Kansas State walk-ons - junior running back Tyler Burns, junior offensive lineman Noah Johnson and sophomore wide receiver Landry Weber - have all been placed on scholarship.

Burns was initially a scholarship player but left the program under Bill Snyder before returning under Chris Klieman. Klieman confirmed the news on the three players during Tuesday's press conference prior to Saturday's game against Nicholls.

All three are non-seniors, meaning it will have some impact on the numbers K-State can and will recruit.

We break down the Wildcats scholarship numbers in detail, and look at recruiting targets, in the Roster & Recruiting Center, where we initially shared the news of these three scholarship additions last Sunday.