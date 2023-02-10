College conferences have a lot of similarities to middle school cafeterias if you really think about it. The Big Ten and SEC can be seen as the rich, popular kids with all the newest apparel while the ACC, Big 12 and Pac 12 are all cool enough to avoid the table where spitballs are shot across the lunch trays. Yet, within each conference -- or lunch table in this analogy -- there's the leader of the group that everybody is trying their darndest to call their best friend. In the SEC, it's Alabama and Georiga, two national football powers who have combined to win nine national titles since 2009. In the Big Ten, it's Ohio State and Michigan, two historic programs that bring a bravado about them that is hard to match. In the ACC, historically, it's Florida State or, maybe, Virginia Tech, and Miami brings an exciting, must-hear story to lunch each day. Yet, Clemson has worked their way to the top of the lunch table clique, but we'll see if they get to stay there. In the Pac-12, USC and Oregon have controlled their own table, but USC -- and UCLA -- recently accepted an invite to the Big Ten's table, probably because of their beach houses, which will be great fun in the winter months. Meanwhile, Texas and Oklahoma have long been the leaders of the Big 12's table, but they're now leaving to go to the brashest table, the SEC, where they hope to fit in with some of their old friends, Texas A&M, Missouri and Arkansas. Being the popular kid in one of college football's Power 5 conferences doesn't guarantee wins, always. Simply, ask Texas, who has just one double-digit win since the 2009 season and no conference titles. But for others, like Oklahoma, it can. The Sooners have won 14 of the 27 possible Big 12 titles -- including six straight from 2015-20 -- since the league was founded in 1997. But no longer is the Big 12's table going to be ruled by the Longhorns and Sooners, given the announcement from the SEC and Big 12 that an agreement had been reached for the two members to join the SEC in 2024, a year earlier than, publicly, anticipated by the two leagues.

The 2023 season marks an odd period in the Big 12's history with four new members -- BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston -- joining the league a year before their originally anticipated welcome, much to the dismay of Texas and Oklahoma. The Longhorns and Sooners, reportedly, are not pleased that the four new members are joining the league before their exit. And they might be more frustrated that the league scheduled games between the new members and themselves. Oklahoma's first Big 12 game in 2023 is at Cincinnati and their final road game as a Big 12 member is at BYU. Texas also gets to play BYU, but the game is at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns also renew an old Southwest Conference game at Houston on Oct. 21. With Oklahoma and Texas agreeing to forfeit $100 million dollars in revenue to join the SEC in 2024, the Big 12 needs a new leader of their school lunch table. Or maybe a new villain?