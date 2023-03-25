NEW YORK -- The first person back to the entrance of the locker room wasn't a player or a staff member. It was Jerome Tang. He wanted to be there to hug each of his players, let them know that he loved them -- and remind them that finality of losing in the NCAA Tournament doesn't define a season.

On Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, K-State's first season under Tang came to an end with a 79-76 loss to No. 9 Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight, the eighth consecutive time that K-State has lost on the cusp of the Final Four.

Tang's first season at K-State wasn't supposed to end here. In fact, it wasn't even supposed to get this far, and he'll tell as much. Tang thought he had an NCAA Tournament team in the preseason after adding 11 transfers to replenish a roster that returned only two players from the 2021-22 season --- All-American point guard Markquis Nowell and junior Ish Massoud. But the Wildcats were picked to finish 10th in the Big 12 by the league's coaches prior to tip-off and few -- including this writer -- expected K-State to find notable success in their first season under Tang.

How Kansas State had a historic first season under a coach in his inaugural season is mostly intangible. Sure, the Wildcats had one of the country's best duos in the country with Nowell and Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson both receiving All-America honors. Both averaged over 17 points a game and Nowell contributed over 8.0 assists per game too for the Wildcats.

The reason this K-State team made it this far is the culture Tang, his staff and his players established in only one season. The staff's office spaces are routinely filled with laughter during the day, players live within walking distance from the practice gym and they all live together.

"In the midst of probably one of the toughest things that I experience with these guys," Tang said. "If we can't be grateful in these times, then all the love and joy that we talk about is fraud. And we're not frauds."

No, K-State is not fraudulent. The Wildcats had doubters up until the Elite Eight game. They weren't the Vegas betting favorite before their game against No. 6 Kentucky in the Round of 32 and many expected Michigan State to beat K-State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night before the two played an all-time game in the NCAA Tournament with Nowell setting a school and NCAA Tournament record with 19 assists.

"I had a tremendous year with my teammates and my coaching staff," Nowell said, "Had a lot of fun. Just looking back at how hard we worked to get to this point, man, I'm just thankful for the journey."

This K-State team energized a fanbase that was nearing a flat line and they did that because they bought into each other. Sunday dinners every week at a coach's home, which -- at times -- they maybe didn't want to attend. A retreat together. And the dreaded shark week, which featured a challenging week of conditioning drills. But it all had a purpose -- the cultivating of togetherness.

"Coach Tang just did a great job having team bonding early in the season, having team dinner at his house," Johnson said. "Some weekends we didn't want to go, but we did a retreat. It always showed that in tough times we relied on each other and we all stayed connected."

Nae'Qwan Tomlin wasn't able to express his disappointment in losing in the Elite Eight. He couldn't muster any words to describe the hurt. Nowell also "couldn't express it." But admitted that it was a "tough feeling," and knowing that Saturday night is the last time that the guard will ever put a K-State jersey on certainly only makes it more difficult.

"You can sit around and mope and cry about it," Tang said of losing in the Elite Eight, "or you can really think about the love and the joy that you've had through the season. And winners keep their heads up. They don't drop their heads. So our guys were not going to walk off the floor with their heads down."

And that's how this K-State team should be remembered -- as winners. K-State finished third place in the Big 12 and ended the season with a 26-10 record, which includes going 16-1 at Bramlage Coliseum in Tang's first season. The Octagon of Doom returned, and K-State basketball is back and important on a national level again.

"We set a standard," Desi Sills said. "Always believe in yourself and bet on the group of guys that are in the circle because when you work hard, it pays off at the end of the day. And Coach Tang has an amazing coaching staff and he is going to do an amazing job of recruiting and with the guys they got in next year, I'm pretty sure they'll be back in March Madness and they'll make a good run."

And that's right where Tang thinks his program belongs.