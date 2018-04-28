It was an extremely small sample size, but what we saw from Kansas State's place kickers in last Saturday's Spring Game didn't inspire a great deal of confidence.
First option Nick McClellan missed a 39-yarder when he hit the upright before Jake Roark missed on a 49-yard try. The only made attempt came from Blake Lynch, the third kicker used in the game, as Lynch knocked in a 43-yarder.
The punting game also was also uneven, with two punts producing one decent effort and one troubling result.
To give credit where it's due, however, all eight extra points attempted last Saturday were good.
Either way, Wildcat fans left Bill Snyder Family Stadium wondering about the kicker position both for this year, and the future.
A part of that could be Butler County Community College kicking prospect Ty Zentner.
"I'll graduate and December of 2018," Zentner told KSO. "We tried everything possible to get me graduated early to possibly be somewhere for this fall, but it didn't work out."
So, Zentner is not an option to help out this coming season. But he could be next year.
Zentner says a number of schools are talking to him, but there's no denying his top option is to head to Manhattan and play for the Wildcats.
"K-State is definitely where I want to be. If somebody else offers a scholarship, I've got to take that of course," he said. "Some schools are talking scholarship, but none have offered me yet. My coaches tell me there's no way I'll have to walk on wherever I end up."
Zentner hears the most from K-State Recruiting Coordinator Taylor Braet and says the contact has picked up with the Wildcats through the spring. He has hope that his improvement, coupled with more gains, could earn him a scholarship from the Wildcats.
"I've got a lot more consistent this spring. I feel comfortable with anything that is 50 yards or less. My range has increased a lot, and I can hit up to 60-yard field goals. I worked on punting mostly this winter and feel like I can punt, kick and kickoff at the next level."