It was an extremely small sample size, but what we saw from Kansas State's place kickers in last Saturday's Spring Game didn't inspire a great deal of confidence.

First option Nick McClellan missed a 39-yarder when he hit the upright before Jake Roark missed on a 49-yard try. The only made attempt came from Blake Lynch, the third kicker used in the game, as Lynch knocked in a 43-yarder.

The punting game also was also uneven, with two punts producing one decent effort and one troubling result.

To give credit where it's due, however, all eight extra points attempted last Saturday were good.

Either way, Wildcat fans left Bill Snyder Family Stadium wondering about the kicker position both for this year, and the future.

A part of that could be Butler County Community College kicking prospect Ty Zentner.

"I'll graduate and December of 2018," Zentner told KSO. "We tried everything possible to get me graduated early to possibly be somewhere for this fall, but it didn't work out."

So, Zentner is not an option to help out this coming season. But he could be next year.