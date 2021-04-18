He was just offered by Kansas State on April 12 but cornerback Colby McCalister has wasted no time and has committed to Chris Klieman and the Wildcats. He made the announcement on his twitter account on Sunday evening.

Though he is the fourth pledge of the class, he is the first one that will be a member of the secondary in Manhattan. McCalister will play for Van Malone and was landed by the K-State assistant that is also the assistant head coach.

The Wildcats were his first Power Five offer just six days ago and he joins a group that includes Silas Etter, Tyson Struber and Sterling Lockett. Lockett was the last to commit to Kansas State, and that happened over three months ago, on New Year's Day.

He is also the first out-of-state recruit to make the call for the Wildcats. McCalister is a Texas native. K-State also landed a defensive back from Texas last year in Marvin Martin. Martin and Brenen Hawkins were the only additions from the Lone Star State in the prior class.

McCalister hails from the same high school that produced Wildcat walk-ons Seth Porter and Shane Porter.

Stay tuned to KSO for more on his commitment in the coming days.