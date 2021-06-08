Chat Bag: Starting nickel, best Big 12 facilities, recruiting
The following questions were pulled from a K-State Online premium message board thread full of Kansas State-related questions that can be found by clicking here. Every single one of the questions i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news