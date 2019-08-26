News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 17:30:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Conference Call: Klieman's first Big 12 teleconference transcript

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman spoke to the media as part of today's Big 12 teleconference.Here's a complete transcript of his interview.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}