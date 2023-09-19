Kansas State will open up their Big 12 Championship defense banged up across the field. After a gritty matchup against Missouri, head coach Chris Klieman offered injury updates on key players, including quarterback Will Howard.

Howard was banged up in the middle of the Missouri game but played through it with a noticeable limp. According to Klieman, Howard did not practice on Monday and is "questionable" for the UCF game. If Howard cannot play, Klieman explained that the plan is to start true freshman Avery Johnson, but Jake Rubley will also be ready.

Running back Treshaun Ward was also injured against Missouri and will be doubtful for this week. DJ Giddens would likely get the bulk of the snaps if Ward does not play, but Klieman also mentioned that La'James White would be among those next in line to play.

The most significant loss from the weekend is sixth-year senior linebacker Daniel Green. Despite having a strong showing against Missouri, Green suffered an injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. While Green will not be on the field, Klieman mentioned that Green will still have a role as a coach. Green's injury could make him eligible for a medical hardship, but Klieman did not mention if they had begun to pursue that avenue yet.

