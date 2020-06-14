News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-14 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Christian Dudzik Q&A: Thoughts on assistants

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

An interview that I was able to make recently was with Christian Dudzik.Now, I realize a lot of you may wonder who Christian Dudzik is and that is fine. Dudzik is a former North Dakota State player...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}