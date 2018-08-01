It's possible Kansas State is finished recruiting defensive tackles for the Class of 2019 with the commitment of Cooper Beebe. Focus at the position should increase for 2020, however, and that's where James Gore could come in to play.

James Gore is anxious to receive his first FBS offer. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Gore, a Kansas City product playing at Park Hill, was at K-State's camp last Saturday and felt good about the performance he turned in. "Camp was incredible; I feel like I killed it," Gore told KSO. "Working with Coach (Mo) Latimore was great, and it felt like he liked me, but no offer." The 6-foot-1, 302-pound Gore may still be two years away from wrapping up his high school career, but that doesn't mean he's content to sit back and wait to make his mark. Gore hopes to make FBS programs notice him right now.