Class of 2020 DT Gore waiting for his opportunity
It's possible Kansas State is finished recruiting defensive tackles for the Class of 2019 with the commitment of Cooper Beebe.
Focus at the position should increase for 2020, however, and that's where James Gore could come in to play.
Gore, a Kansas City product playing at Park Hill, was at K-State's camp last Saturday and felt good about the performance he turned in.
"Camp was incredible; I feel like I killed it," Gore told KSO. "Working with Coach (Mo) Latimore was great, and it felt like he liked me, but no offer."
The 6-foot-1, 302-pound Gore may still be two years away from wrapping up his high school career, but that doesn't mean he's content to sit back and wait to make his mark.
Gore hopes to make FBS programs notice him right now.
Had fun at @KStateFB camp today! @spedbraet @ckleincat7 @CoachMoLatimore @JPRockMO @jcurtisdefense @DYoungRivals @810varsity @sixstarfootball Thanks for having me #pissedforgreatness #2018takeNOprisoners pic.twitter.com/HkjWsx2b0l— James Gore c/o '20 (@JamesGore90) July 28, 2018
"I don't think anybody is sleeping on me; I think they are all waiting for the first one to pull the trigger," he said. "I can't let that get me down. I will keep grinding and getting better every day."
Gore would love that offer to come from K-State, saying, "I like K-State. I think that program is on the upswing and can fight for a Big 12 title."
The Wildcats, however, aren't the only program showing interest in Gore. Far from it.
"Minnesota, Iowa State and Clemson send mail every week," he said. "I also hear from Houston, Purdue, Kentucky and Wake Forest. I'm just waiting for somebody to pull the trigger."