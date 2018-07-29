Anthony Romphf was not the starting quarterback for Southfield A&T last season in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Then a sophomore, he backed up eventual Bowling Green signee Bryce Veasley. That hasn't stopped college coaches from noticing Romphf, however. Iowa State extended Romphf an offer this past May after seeing him throw in person. Now the 6-foot, 175-pound dual-threat signal caller, who also has offers from Akron, Kent State and Ball state, has wrapped up a camp at Kansas State.

Witnesses to K-State's weekend camp were impressed with QB Anthony Romphf. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

"Camp was great. I had a great time," Romphf told KSO. "But after everybody left, that's when I really got to see how the coaching staff really operates as a family. I can really see myself playing for K-State." "I did okay, but I could have done better," he added. "I am fighting a little bit of growing pains, but I could have done better." Film of Romphf shows a surprisingly confident, polished passer for a player at such a young age and without a great deal of varsity high school experience. Maybe it shouldn't be a surprise, however, considering you can find video of Romphf as young as 10-years-old working out at "Quarterback University," in Michigan as well as a Rivals' update on him from when he was in middle school. "I'm a dual-threat quarterback. I have great feet in the pocket and feel like I can throw with great accuracy and velocity," he said. "I also went ahead and spent a little bit of time with the defense and worked with the defensive backs."



As for an offer, that didn't come this weekend but could certainly be on the way. "They did talk about offering me, and I think it could happen really soon," Romphf said. "Coach (Brian) Norwood will personally handle my recruiting, so I am excited to develop a relationship with him and maybe become a player for K-State." K-State has done a nice job of adding a quarterback per recruiting class in recent years - with Houston products John Holcombe and Chris Herron filling those roles in 2018 and 2019. It's obviously early, but Romphf is certainly a name worth keeping an eye on in the coming months as a possibility to lock down that quarterback spot for 2020.